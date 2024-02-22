StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of RGLS stock opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.37. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $2.14. The company has a market cap of $30.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 111,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 50,518 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 52.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

Featured Articles

