StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

World Fuel Services Price Performance

World Fuel Services has a one year low of $19.29 and a one year high of $30.65.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INT. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in World Fuel Services by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,522,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,155,000 after purchasing an additional 325,917 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in World Fuel Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,264,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in World Fuel Services by 138.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 14,629 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in World Fuel Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $788,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its stake in World Fuel Services by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter.

About World Fuel Services

World Kinect Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment offers fuel supply and comprehensive service solutions globally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.