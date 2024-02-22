StockNews.com Lowers American Tower (NYSE:AMT) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

AMT has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $221.54.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $188.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.74 billion, a PE ratio of 123.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.68. American Tower has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $219.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.72 and a 200 day moving average of $189.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 444.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

