StockNews.com Lowers DaVita (NYSE:DVA) to Buy

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DVA. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on DaVita from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised DaVita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.33.

DaVita Stock Performance

Shares of DVA opened at $120.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.00. DaVita has a 1 year low of $71.51 and a 1 year high of $128.28.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 64.42% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DaVita will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at DaVita

In other news, insider James O. Hearty sold 26,164 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $3,130,260.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,384.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DaVita

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DVA. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 146.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,992,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in DaVita by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 147,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,770,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the 3rd quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth $1,131,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

