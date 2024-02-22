StockNews.com Upgrades CAE (NYSE:CAE) to Buy

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CAE. Bank of America lowered CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CAE from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of CAE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $19.22 on Tuesday. CAE has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $25.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.64 and a 200-day moving average of $21.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of CAE by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,315,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $719,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,595 shares in the last quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd lifted its position in CAE by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 17,334,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $375,982,000 after buying an additional 3,843,611 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in CAE by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 12,081,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $270,700,000 after buying an additional 80,220 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CAE by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,705,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $231,131,000 after buying an additional 98,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in CAE by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,034,952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $224,583,000 after buying an additional 128,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

