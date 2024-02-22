Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,947 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $9,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1,324.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 23,738 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,487,000 after purchasing an additional 22,072 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 3,883 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $492,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,856,522. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,992 shares of company stock valued at $70,256,533 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $347.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $249.98 and a 1 year high of $352.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $316.38 and its 200-day moving average is $293.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYK. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.52.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

