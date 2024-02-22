Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.04-7.24 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.17. Sun Communities also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.040-7.240 EPS.

Sun Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SUI traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $132.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,697. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.56. Sun Communities has a one year low of $102.74 and a one year high of $150.71. The company has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 326.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SUI has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $129.00 to $123.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Sun Communities

Insider Activity at Sun Communities

In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total transaction of $257,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,628,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $401,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sun Communities by 12.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Sun Communities by 21.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Sun Communities by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.