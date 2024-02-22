Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Issues Earnings Results

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13, Zacks reports. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share.

Suncor Energy Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE SU traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.60. The company had a trading volume of 499,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,788,863. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.33 and its 200-day moving average is $32.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $43.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.13. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of $27.59 and a 52 week high of $35.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth about $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 672.4% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 122.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 49.5% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 60.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

