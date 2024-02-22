Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.86.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,238,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,404,237. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.03. Sunrun has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $26.00. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.54.

In related news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 170,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $3,435,172.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,203,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,278,084.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 170,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $3,435,172.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,203,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,278,084.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Danny Abajian sold 1,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $27,626.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 197,873 shares of company stock valued at $3,905,991. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,389 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Sunrun by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 232,343 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in Sunrun by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Sunrun by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,559 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. increased its position in Sunrun by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 16,350 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

