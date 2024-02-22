Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Gap Down to $15.58

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.58, but opened at $14.87. Sunrun shares last traded at $14.80, with a volume of 3,613,313 shares changing hands.

RUN has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sunrun from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Northland Securities cut shares of Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sunrun from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunrun has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.23.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.03.

In other Sunrun news, CEO Mary Powell sold 2,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $40,794.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,958,247.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sunrun news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 1,696 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $25,016.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,400,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,656,829.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 2,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $40,794.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,958,247.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 197,873 shares of company stock valued at $3,905,991. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 6.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,389 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 0.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 232,343 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in Sunrun by 6.4% during the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Sunrun by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,559 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 16,350 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

