SVB Leerink Initiates Coverage on enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN)

Research analysts at SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 100.00% from the stock’s previous close.

enGene Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENGN opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.74. enGene has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $43.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On enGene

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in enGene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,777,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of enGene during the fourth quarter worth $11,397,000. Omega Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in enGene during the 4th quarter valued at $10,441,000. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in enGene during the 4th quarter worth $6,264,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in enGene in the 4th quarter worth $349,000. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About enGene

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

