S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded S&W Seed from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

Shares of SANW opened at $0.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.60 million, a P/E ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.42. S&W Seed has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $1.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SANW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 8.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 197,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 14,810 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the first quarter worth $348,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the first quarter worth $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the first quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the first quarter worth $170,000.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

