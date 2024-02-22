S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded S&W Seed from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ SANW opened at $0.61 on Monday. S&W Seed has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $1.90. The company has a market cap of $26.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.73.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SANW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in S&W Seed by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 197,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 14,810 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in S&W Seed in the 1st quarter worth about $348,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

