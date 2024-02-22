Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,687,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 78,848 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.11% of Synopsys worth $774,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter valued at $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys stock traded up $55.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $598.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,334,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,065. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $532.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $498.95. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $350.58 and a 12 month high of $629.38. The stock has a market cap of $91.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Synopsys news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $1,731,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,073 shares of company stock worth $7,485,405. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $581.10.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

