Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) PT Raised to $640.00 at Robert W. Baird

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $624.00 to $640.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SNPS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Synopsys from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.60.

NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $55.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $598.58. 1,691,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,734. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $350.58 and a 52 week high of $629.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $532.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $498.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Synopsys will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $1,731,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,929.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,073 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,405. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Synopsys by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,551,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,977,593,000 after buying an additional 203,601 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Synopsys by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,685,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,911,046,000 after buying an additional 186,800 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Synopsys by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,551,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,373,384,000 after buying an additional 32,430 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,032,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,850,594,000 after buying an additional 330,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,245,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,250,869,000 after buying an additional 52,624 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

