Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $660.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Synopsys from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $581.10.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SNPS

Synopsys Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $543.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $532.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $498.95. The company has a market cap of $82.62 billion, a PE ratio of 68.46, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys has a 1 year low of $350.58 and a 1 year high of $582.85.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the sale, the executive now owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at $799,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,555,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,073 shares of company stock worth $7,485,405. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synopsys

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 58.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at about $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 18.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 64.4% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

(Get Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.