Syntax Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Syntax Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,227 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballast Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,325,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 6.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,780,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $112,257,000 after acquiring an additional 170,842 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 182,639 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after acquiring an additional 38,017 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 103,036 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after acquiring an additional 78,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 12,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Up 0.3 %

BWA traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $30.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,781,559. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.32. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.39.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BorgWarner news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $7,020,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,227 shares in the company, valued at $14,148,455.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $7,020,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,148,455.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $1,144,636.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,638.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BWA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.12.

BorgWarner Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

