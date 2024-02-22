Syntax Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Syntax Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Equinix by 35.5% during the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the second quarter worth about $368,000. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,610,000 after buying an additional 66,909 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Equinix stock traded up $9.62 on Thursday, reaching $874.35. 175,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,830. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $819.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $781.41. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $661.66 and a 52 week high of $883.43. The company has a market capitalization of $82.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 165.28%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $788.00 to $781.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wolfe Research raised Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $875.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $851.00.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total transaction of $5,740,491.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,090,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 3,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.66, for a total transaction of $2,626,164.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,740,223.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total transaction of $5,740,491.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,090,944.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,184 shares of company stock valued at $16,332,586. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Stories

