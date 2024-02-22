Syntax Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Syntax Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,806 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth approximately $301,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 31.5% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at $1,010,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in AT&T by 2.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,258,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,219,000 after buying an additional 383,015 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 38,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $16.65. The stock had a trading volume of 30,174,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,515,805. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.93 and its 200-day moving average is $15.80.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.65.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

