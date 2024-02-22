Syntax Advisors LLC Has $405,000 Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Syntax Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.43.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total transaction of $761,944.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,266.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total transaction of $761,944.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,266.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total value of $930,041.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,702.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,986. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CHD stock traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $98.22. 219,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,504. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.25 and a fifty-two week high of $103.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.55 and a 200 day moving average of $94.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.54.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.2838 dividend. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.17%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

