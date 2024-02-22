Syntax Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Syntax Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,459 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,195,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,270,144,000 after buying an additional 121,436 shares during the period. BigSur Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 6.1% in the third quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 90.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 411,671 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $83,479,000 after purchasing an additional 195,106 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 21.5% during the third quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in Salesforce by 17.5% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 2,989 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $9.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $292.67. 1,855,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,854,607. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.81, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.22. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.65 and a twelve month high of $295.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 94,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $23,745,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,262,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $82,310,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 94,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $23,745,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,262,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,388,805 shares of company stock worth $371,195,206 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on CRM shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRM

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.