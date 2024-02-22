Syntax Advisors LLC Makes New $398,000 Investment in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Syntax Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KVUE. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 33,657.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,899,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,268,000 after buying an additional 15,852,682 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 2,228.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 464,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,327,000 after acquiring an additional 444,526 shares during the period. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Longbow Finance SA bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,457,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Kenvue by 76.3% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,061,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KVUE traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,775,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,803,838. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.75 and a 200 day moving average of $20.79. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Kenvue’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.92.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

