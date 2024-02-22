Syntax Advisors LLC Purchases 442 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Syntax Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Sysco accounts for 0.6% of Syntax Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 74.6% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

Shares of SYY traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 792,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,248,190. The firm has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $82.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.60.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

