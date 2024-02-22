Syntax Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Syntax Advisors LLC grew its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 13.0% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 30,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Centene by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Centene by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 186,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,817,000 after buying an additional 14,070 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 807,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,440,000 after buying an additional 69,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Centene by 130.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 64,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after buying an additional 36,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNC traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.00. 518,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,889,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.11. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $60.83 and a 52-week high of $79.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.36.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $39.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNC. UBS Group raised their price objective on Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.57.

In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at $886,731.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at $886,731.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

