Syntax Advisors LLC Sells 326 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Syntax Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Charter Communications accounts for about 0.5% of Syntax Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 10.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 12,010.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Charter Communications by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR stock traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $289.96. 510,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,674,283. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.64 and a 52-week high of $458.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $354.12 and a 200 day moving average of $397.16. The company has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.76 by ($1.69). The business had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 33.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $416.75.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

