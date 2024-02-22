Syntax Advisors LLC Sells 33 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Syntax Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $891,507,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 351.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $566,170,000 after buying an additional 1,380,699 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 113,493.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,798 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Synopsys by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,197,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,698,457,000 after acquiring an additional 836,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Synopsys by 2,262.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 757,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,932,000 after acquiring an additional 725,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $1,731,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,697 shares in the company, valued at $839,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at $799,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $1,731,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,697 shares in the company, valued at $839,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,073 shares of company stock worth $7,485,405. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

SNPS stock traded up $58.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $601.81. 1,604,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,503,089. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $350.58 and a 1-year high of $629.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $532.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $498.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.47 billion, a PE ratio of 75.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $581.10.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

