Syntax Advisors LLC Sells 639 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Syntax Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Bunge Global by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Bunge Global by 0.8% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 13,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Bunge Global by 45.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Bunge Global by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Bunge Global by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BG stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.43. 477,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,809,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.62. Bunge Global SA has a 52-week low of $86.10 and a 52-week high of $116.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.93 and a 200-day moving average of $103.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.30%. Bunge Global’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BG shares. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $161.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Bunge Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bunge Global from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.44.

About Bunge Global

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

