Syntax Advisors LLC Sells 846 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Syntax Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. Valero Energy comprises 0.4% of Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VLO. Citigroup started coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.62.

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $137.31. 990,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,334,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.03. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $104.18 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The stock has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.53.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

