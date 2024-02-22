Syntax Advisors LLC Sells 917 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Syntax Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. Phillips 66 accounts for 0.4% of Syntax Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 134.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Phillips 66 by 82.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert W. Pease bought 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $146.58 per share, with a total value of $99,967.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,502. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, Director Robert W. Pease bought 682 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $146.58 per share, with a total value of $99,967.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,502. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,457,333.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,587 shares of company stock worth $8,671,094 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $144.61. 664,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,167,091. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.93. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $89.74 and a 1 year high of $149.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.21.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

