Syntax Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Syntax Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 18.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKR. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 4.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,816,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,729,000 after buying an additional 379,385 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 109.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 7.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,214,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,891,000 after purchasing an additional 85,208 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 766,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,083,000 after purchasing an additional 10,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 10.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 160,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 14,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $29.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,072,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,089,527. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $26.12 and a 52 week high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.66.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 43.98%.

BKR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wolfe Research lowered Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

