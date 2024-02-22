Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SSPY) is Syntax Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Syntax Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SSPY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 710,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,566 shares during the quarter. Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF makes up approximately 40.9% of Syntax Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Syntax Advisors LLC owned about 50.77% of Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF worth $46,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its holdings in shares of Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 12,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,565,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,803,000.

Get Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF alerts:

Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SSPY traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.98. 5,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.02. Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $61.92 and a 52-week high of $72.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.20 and its 200-day moving average is $68.25.

About Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF

The Syntax Stratified LargeCap ETF (SSPY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Syntax Stratified LargeCap index. The fund tracks an index that holds all constituents of the S&P 500 Index, reweighted to diversify related business risk. SSPY was launched on Jan 4, 2019 and is managed by Syntax.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SSPY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.