Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 224.50 ($2.83).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Synthomer in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 350 ($4.41) target price for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.03) target price on shares of Synthomer in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.01) target price on shares of Synthomer in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Get Synthomer alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SYNT

Synthomer Price Performance

Synthomer Company Profile

Shares of Synthomer stock opened at GBX 153.90 ($1.94) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.82. The company has a market cap of £251.73 million, a PE ratio of -60.56, a P/E/G ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 157.37 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 156.14. Synthomer has a 52 week low of GBX 118 ($1.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,126 ($39.36).

(Get Free Report

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, Acrylate Monomers, and Adhesive Technologies. The company offers adhesives, including PSA labels, packaging and specialty tapes, saturants, release coatings, wood working, wet glues, hygiene and contact adhesives, packaging and assembly hot melt adhesives; coatings products such as architectural, masonry, intumescent, metal, wood, soil releases, blinders, ink receptive, polyester for powder coatings, SYNTHOMER NX for coalescing agents, and SYNOLOX BEPF for glycol.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synthomer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthomer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.