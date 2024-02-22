Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Gap Up to $22.55

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.55, but opened at $24.50. Tandem Diabetes Care shares last traded at $25.94, with a volume of 428,242 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on TNDM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.36.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.05. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.11.

In other news, Director Dick Allen acquired 5,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.96 per share, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,479.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tandem Diabetes Care

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,747 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,530 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 13,287 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,021,906 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $207,708,000 after purchasing an additional 18,571 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 361.6% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 142,024 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 111,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter worth $234,000.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Further Reading

