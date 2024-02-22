TD Cowen Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK)

TD Cowen reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a $82.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

JACK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Jack in the Box from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.74.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on JACK

Jack in the Box Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $73.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.80. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $60.43 and a 12 month high of $99.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.82.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $372.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Jack in the Box’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jack in the Box news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 419 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $34,173.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,106.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $34,173.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,106.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $36,222.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,000.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,043 shares of company stock valued at $815,558. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jack in the Box

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 45.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 0.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

(Get Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.