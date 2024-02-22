Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -1.100–0.800 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -1.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6 billion-$2.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.8 billion. Teladoc Health also updated its FY24 guidance to ($1.10)-($0.80) EPS.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDOC traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,457,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,370,568. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $30.41.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The health services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Teladoc Health

Insider Activity at Teladoc Health

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 27,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $600,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,662. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Teladoc Health news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 14,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $301,302.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,062.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 27,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $600,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,662. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,183,312 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teladoc Health

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,515,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $377,451,000 after buying an additional 1,855,480 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,593,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $93,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,496 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,369,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $87,270,000 after acquiring an additional 902,100 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,191,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $82,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,225,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,653,000 after acquiring an additional 56,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

(Get Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.