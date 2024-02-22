Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 241,115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 79,995 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.51% of Teledyne Technologies worth $98,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 3,866.7% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $2,206,903.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,991 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,914.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $2,206,903.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,991 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,914.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total value of $20,537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,528,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,206 shares of company stock worth $30,707,174. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TDY. StockNews.com raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $515.67.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $426.48 on Thursday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $364.98 and a 1-year high of $448.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $432.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $411.77.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.94 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 20.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

