Telstra Group Limited (ASX:TLS) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Telstra Group Limited (ASX:TLS – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This is an increase from Telstra Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.09.
Telstra Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.53.
About Telstra Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Telstra Group
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- How to use iron condors to collect income from stock options
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Insiders sell Amprius Technologies; Analysts see 100% upside
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Teladoc Health gaps down to support level after weak guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Telstra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telstra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.