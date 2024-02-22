TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Stake Raised by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 537,959 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,850 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in TELUS were worth $8,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 23.9% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 304,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,918,000 after acquiring an additional 58,600 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 4,575.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,150,224 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $22,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,624 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 2.7% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,354,382 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $235,054,000 after acquiring an additional 382,845 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 1.2% in the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,194,542 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $68,494,000 after acquiring an additional 48,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in TELUS by 4.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,864,424 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $600,622,000 after buying an additional 1,364,319 shares during the last quarter. 49.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS Price Performance

Shares of TU stock opened at $18.03 on Thursday. TELUS Co. has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $21.34. The stock has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.70, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.40.

TELUS Increases Dividend

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.2793 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 258.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th.

TELUS Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

