Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Sets New 52-Week High at $92.46

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $92.46 and last traded at $92.19, with a volume of 40902 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $91.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on THC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on THC

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.77 and its 200 day moving average is $71.47.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.10. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenet Healthcare

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $185,241.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,402.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tenet Healthcare

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 94.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenet Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.