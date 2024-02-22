Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.05-6.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.27-1.295 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on TNC. CL King began coverage on Tennant in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a buy rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. CJS Securities upgraded Tennant from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Tennant Price Performance

Tennant Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE TNC opened at $101.86 on Thursday. Tennant has a twelve month low of $63.30 and a twelve month high of $102.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tennant

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Tennant by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 152.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after buying an additional 26,656 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tennant by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,250,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,600,000 after buying an additional 24,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tennant by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,618 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tennant

(Get Free Report)

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

