Ternium (NYSE:TX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.79, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

Ternium Trading Up 8.6 %

Ternium stock opened at $40.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.69. Ternium has a one year low of $35.22 and a one year high of $45.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.33.

Ternium Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Ternium’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.10. Ternium’s payout ratio is 63.95%.

A number of research firms have commented on TX. Bank of America raised shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TX. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Ternium during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ternium by 1,971.9% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ternium in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Ternium by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Ternium in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. 12.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining.

