Terra (LUNA) Trading 11.5% Lower This Week

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. Terra has a total market cap of $443.28 million and approximately $52.01 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Terra has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. One Terra coin can currently be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00001294 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001236 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001112 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Terra

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 665,967,469 coins. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra is terra.money.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

