Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $173.89.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

TXN stock opened at $164.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $149.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $188.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.39 and a 200-day moving average of $160.48.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.65%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 32.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,908,000 after buying an additional 243,907 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

