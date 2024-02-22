Tezos (XTZ) One Day Trading Volume Hits $38.57 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $1.09 billion and approximately $38.57 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for $1.12 or 0.00002175 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001290 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001114 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 992,713,994 coins and its circulating supply is 971,840,332 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

