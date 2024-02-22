The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) is Aldebaran Capital LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Aldebaran Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 844,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,177 shares during the period. Cato accounts for about 6.6% of Aldebaran Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Aldebaran Capital LLC owned approximately 4.10% of Cato worth $6,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Cato by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Cato by 78.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Cato by 7.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cato by 9.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Cato by 11.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. 48.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cato alerts:

Cato Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:CATO traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.47. The company had a trading volume of 31,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,499. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.24. The Cato Co. has a 12-month low of $6.46 and a 12-month high of $9.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cato from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cato

Cato Profile

(Free Report)

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.