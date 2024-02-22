The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Announces Dividend Increase – $2.25 Per Share

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 2.25 per share by the home improvement retailer on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09.

Home Depot has raised its dividend by an average of 11.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Home Depot has a payout ratio of 50.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Home Depot to earn $16.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.1%.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD opened at $364.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $362.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $353.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.77. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $368.72.

Insider Activity

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 15.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim upped their target price on Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HD

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.