The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toronto-Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 206.7% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $59.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $105.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.46 and its 200-day moving average is $60.61. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $54.69 and a 52-week high of $67.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.04). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.7506 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 68.19%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

