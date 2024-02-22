The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Holdings Decreased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total transaction of $5,666,437.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,291,671.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,045 shares of company stock worth $23,391,963. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.38.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

NYSE TRV opened at $219.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $221.38. The company has a market capitalization of $50.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $201.80 and its 200-day moving average is $179.70.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

