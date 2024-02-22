Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.16, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $23.45 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. Theratechnologies updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Theratechnologies Stock Performance

Theratechnologies stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,762. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $39.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.36. Theratechnologies has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $4.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Theratechnologies in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Institutional Trading of Theratechnologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Theratechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Theratechnologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Theratechnologies in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Theratechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, a recombinant humanized monoclonal antibody, which is an injection for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

