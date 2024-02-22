Timken (NYSE:TKR) Rating Lowered to In-Line at Evercore ISI

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $84.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TKR. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Timken from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Timken in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Timken in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.60.

Get Timken alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Timken

Timken Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $79.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.55. Timken has a 12 month low of $65.71 and a 12 month high of $95.08.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.57%. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Timken will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Timken

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 831.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,024,000 after buying an additional 1,141,220 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Timken by 4,756.1% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 854,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,844,000 after acquiring an additional 837,073 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter worth about $56,995,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Timken by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,421,000 after acquiring an additional 562,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its position in Timken by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,133,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,816,000 after buying an additional 551,097 shares during the period. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Timken Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.